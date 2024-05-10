Missing person appeal for teenager last seen in Skibbereen

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14-year-old Eire King who was last seen on the evening of Wednesday May 8th in the Skibbereen area.

Eire is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, light blonde/brown hair and blue eyes. Eire was last seen wearing grey school trousers and a long sleeved black jumper. She was also carrying a black school bag.

Anyone with any information on Eire's whereabouts is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station at 023 8821570, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any garda station.