Missing Bantry Girl is Safe

After days of worry, the 15-year-old girl from Bantry, who had been reported missing, is now reported to be safe.

An Garda Siochana has issued a statement saying, ‘Missing person Adele Vitola, 15 years, who was missing from her home in Bantry, since August 18th, has been located safe and well.

‘An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance,’ said the spokesperson.

Adele's family also thanked everyone for their support.

Her brother, Jekabs Vinauds, posted on Facebook that she has been found safely.

‘It couldn’t have been possible without the Gardai and all of your help online, in person, and word of mouth,’ he said.

And he signed off saying, ’A sincere thank you to all of you from my family and I.’