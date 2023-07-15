Man denies murder of mother’s partner in house in Skibbereen

A MURDER trial has heard that a 43-year-old man allegedly attacked the partner of his mother, raining blows down on him, stabbing him in the ear with a broken bottle, and then bringing a sofa repeatedly down on top of him as he lay defenceless on the floor.

Andrew Nash of Parnell Street in Thurles, Co Tipperary is charged with the murder of British national, Jonathan (John) Ustic, between September 24th and 25th 2017 at High Street in Skibbereen.

Mr Nash, (43) replied ‘not guilty’ when arraigned at a sitting of the Central Criminal Court in Cork on Monday.

Prosecuting barrister Sean Gillane said that Mr Ustic was in a relationship with Suzanne Fenton, the mother of the accused. She has since died.

Mr Gillane said that a post-mortem examination on Mr Ustic, performed by now-retired state pathologist Prof Marie Cassidy, indicated that the cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head, neck, and chest. Acute alcohol intoxication was a contributory.

Mr Gillane said the ‘acute intoxication’ of Mr Ustic could have impacted on his ability to defend himself.

Mr Ustic was living at the address in High Street in Skibbereen with Ms Fenton.

Outlining the case, Mr Gillane said that the evidence would be that Mr Nash had bumped into a couple he knew at McDonald’s in Winthrop Street in Cork city on the evening of September 23rd 2017 and went to their home in Ballinhassig for the night.

The next day Mr Nash received a phone call from his mother and a decision was made that the couple would go to Skibbereen in their car with Mr Nash.

Mr Gillane said that the trio went to the house, arriving at about 5pm, and the evidence of the State would be that Nash went upstairs and struck him (Ustic) with a number of blows to the cheek. However, Mr Gillane said that ‘things settled down’.

Some socialising and drinking subsequently occurred at Lough Hyne. Mr Gillane said that CCTV footage of when the group returned to High Street at 7.30pm would show what transpired.

He said that Mr Nash pulled Mr Ustic from the car, leading him to ‘violently hit his head off the ground’ in the car park.

He said that the evidence would be that Mr Nash and the couple returned to 15 High Street. Mr Ustic was ‘left prone in the car park on the ground’.

Mr Gillane said that the condition of Mr Ustic was such that ‘people passing by were concerned about him. They called the nearby garda station which was shut.’

Mr Gillane said Mr Nash and the other man allegedly later emerged from the house and picked Mr Ustic up and brought him back to the house.

‘You will hear tension arose and language was used. You will hear that Mr Nash attacked Mr Ustic. He (Nash) rained blows down on him, stabbed him in the ear with a broken bottle and stamped on his head.

‘He (Nash) lifted up a sofa and he brought it down repeatedly on the head and chest area of Mr Ustic.’

The following morning Mr Ustic was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mr Nash was seen in West Cork the day after. When arrested later he accepted what Gillane called ‘giving slaps’ to Mr Ustic, but denied inflicting any injuries that caused death.

The trial could last up to three weeks with about 100 witnesses, and is being presided over by Mr Justice Michael McGrath.

Mr Ustic, a father-of-one from Cornwall, had previously lived in Drimoleague, Bantry, and Tipperary, following his relocation to Ireland from the UK in the mid 2000s.