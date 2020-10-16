Judge says law firm isn’t ‘dealing with a magistrate in the colonies’

A DISTRICT Court Judge has given both a trainee solicitor who is on a cocaine charge, and a prestigious Dublin law firm, a severe dressing down over what he said was a ‘lack of respect’ for the court.

Judge James McNulty has now directed that someone from the firm attend court in Bandon next week.

The judge was dealing with the case of trainee solicitor Sebastian Biggan, with an address at Birch Cottage, Ballycoyle, Glencree, Co Wicklow at Bandon District Court.

At a previous court sitting, Mr Biggan – a former pupil of the fee-paying St Gerard’s School in Bray – pleaded guilty to the possession of cocaine at the Kinsale 7s rugby event on May 5th last year. Gardaí had observed him in the toilets with powder and when questioned he admitted it was cocaine and for his own use.

Judge McNulty had asked his solicitor Eamonn Fleming what firm his client worked for, but he did not divulge the name of the law firm. Mr Fleming did say, however, that ‘the firm’ had conducted internal disciplinary procedures against his client.

At this week’s court sitting, Judge McNulty immediately remarked on the defendant’s attire of a ‘loose shirt and jeans’, which he said was a ‘bit too casual’ for court.

Mr Fleming attempted to take the blame, saying said he had told his client that smart casual attire would be suitable.

A letter from Mr Biggan’s employer was handed into court which detailed that he is on a ‘final unwritten warning’ following the disciplinary meeting at the law firm.

However, Judge McNulty noted that the letter which he described as ‘shoddy’ was poorly drafted and was not signed by anyone. ‘It’s not impressive and you would have thought a big firm like this would get their act together and sign a letter.

‘Do they think they are dealing with a magistrate in the colonies?’ asked Judge McNulty.

Judge McNulty said that when he asked before what law firm Mr Biggan worked for, he felt it wasn’t an ‘improper question’. He said the case would have been finalised sooner had he been told the identity of the firm, and that it wasn’t a ‘great start to a legal career’ for the defendant.

‘I use a firm of solicitors in Dublin and I wouldn’t want to have a cocaine user on their team looking after my affairs,’ he said.

Judge McNulty adjourned the matter to allow someone from the firm to come to Bandon to show ‘appropriate respect’ to the court. ‘They want the protection of anonymity, but they’re not showing the respect of the court and a small bit of respect goes a long way.’

Judge McNulty adjourned the case to Bandon District Court on October 12th and said he would like ‘to see their shiny suits in the court room.’

The following day at Clonakilty Court, Judge McNulty told Mr Fleming that, having reflected on the letter overnight, he felt it was a ‘shabby and shoddy’ form of communication and it wouldn’t happen in the High Court and it’s not acceptable in the District Court either.

‘With 400 employees in a number of countries, you would think they could have got a letter to the court in time. The status of the person who wrote it is unclear,’ said Judge McNulty. Mr Fleming said he was waiting for a registered letter and admitted that what was handed into court was an email where the signature was not legible. He said he would forward the judge’s comments to the firm.