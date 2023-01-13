Judge adjourns trespassing case to decide on jurisdiction

A DISTRICT court judge said he isn’t sure if a case of trespassing should be heard in the District Court because it was an ‘outrageous violation of the personal and privacy rights of others.’

Judge James McNulty made the comment when dealing with the case of Fiona O’Leary at Clonakilty District Court this week.

Ms O’Leary of Knockduff, Dunmanway pleaded guilty to trespassing at The Priory, Maulatanvally, Reenascreena, Rosscarbery on August 10th 2021.

Insp Debra Marsh told the court that at 5.20pm on that date the accused drove her car onto the property of Fr Giacomo Ballini in the company of her child.

‘She exited the car and walked to the house and property of Fr Ballini and he asked her to leave. However, she entered the building and went into his bedroom and office and recorded congregants in attendance using her mobile phone,’ said Insp Marsh.

‘She represented herself as a member of the press and proceeded to video the building and his office. Despite numerous requests for her to leave she persisted and uploaded the footage to the internet.’

Gardaí were called but Ms O’Leary had left the property by the time they arrived. Insp Marsh said that Ballini has been a member of an ‘Orthodox Catholic’ priest and was delivering a sermon in front of a number of people.

Judge McNulty said what Insp Marsh was describing was ‘an outrageous violation of the personal and privacy rights of others.’

‘I’m not sure I want to hear it in the District Court,’ said Judge McNulty.

Insp Marsh said it was within his remit to decline jurisdiction, while BL Alan O’Dwyer, said this was a ‘summary only’ offence, which is usually dealt with in the district courts.

However, Judge McNulty said it ‘doesn’t sound like a minor offence’ and he adjourned the case to January 5th to decide whether he will accept jurisdiction. Ballini has been a member of the SSPX Resistance, a conservative organisation, and one of its founding members is a convicted holocaust denier.