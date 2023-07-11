Jail time for Baltimore-based former ABP deputy chair Hyde

A BALTIMORE resident, who is also a former deputy chairman of An Bord Pleanála (ABP), was sentenced to two months in jail last Friday, after pleading guilty earlier in the week to making false or misleading declarations of interest to the planning body.

Before Judge James McNulty at Skibbereen District Court on Tuesday, architect Paul Hyde (50) of 4, Castlefields, Baltimore was prosecuted for not disclosing to An Bord Pleanála in 2015 a small strip of land, which, in industry terms, is known as ‘a ransom parcel’, ie land of no significant development value in itself, but which may be of value to the owner of adjoining land.

The accused also pleaded guilty to a charge of making a misleading declaration of interest by not disclosing properties in 2018 that had gone into receivership the previous year.

Barrister John Berry, instructed by Clodagh Grace from the State solicitor’s office, said nine charges – for the years 2014 to 2022 – had initially been brought against the accused but seven were being withdrawn.

The accused’s barrister Paula McCarthy, instructed by Colette McCarthy of Wolfe & Co, said Paul Hyde believed the 2015 parcel of land, which was registered in his name, and the name of another person, was below a value threshold.

In respect of the 2018 offence, the barrister said the properties had gone into receivership in 2017, and he had received ‘no financial gain from them’.

Judge McNulty said ignorance of the law is never a defence.

In court on Friday in Bandon, Mr Hyde was sentenced to two months in jail, but indicated his intention to appeal.