Incognito art sale to help children’s charity

A West Cork artist is among the ‘who’s who’ of Irish and international artists taking part in this year’s Incognito 2021 online art sale in aid of the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation.

Shane O’Driscoll, originally from Bandon and now living near Dunmanus, is among the 89 Cork artists taking part in the sale, where the identity of the artists behind the paintings – for sale at €60 each – is kept top secret until the sale has closed.

The collection is now live at incognito.ie with the online art sale taking place on Thursday April 22nd at 10am.

The collection is made up of 3,000-plus original postcard-sized artworks in a range of mediums, from oils and pastels, to glass and metalwork, in a sale that is usually a sprint to the checkout.

Everything sold out last year in just 15 minutes. Among the other Cork artists taking part are Tom Climent, Sinead Barrett, Éadaoin Glynn, Angie Shanahan and Peter Buckley.

Some of the famous national and international faces taking part this year include U2’s The Edge, rock star Bob Geldof, fashion designer Paul Costelloe, comedians Jason Byrne and Tommy Tiernan, artist Don Conroy and Nobel prize winner Dr William Campbell. In the five years since its inception, Incognito has raised almost €450,000 for Jack & Jill’s home nursing care for children with highly complex medical conditions, including end-of-life care.

This equates to more than 28,000 hours of specialist home nursing care provided by Jack & Jill nurses and carers the length and breadth of the country.