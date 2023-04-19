News

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR: Woman (42) charged with sex with a minor; Bandon walkway to get €1.5m extension; Goleen eco resort gets significant cash boost; Call to protect Schull convent building; Can campsites help our housing crisis?; New SVP shop in Beara; Ross jockey wins Sports Star award; Skibb's Flor Crowley on captaining Cork Masters; Heartbreak for Cork in camogie league final; Skibb rowers star at Grand League regatta; Win tickets to The Waterboys

April 19th, 2023 9:00 PM

By Niall O'Driscoll

Share this article

IN THIS WEEK’S SOUTHERN STAR

 

IN NEWS

• Woman (42) charged with sex with a minor
• Bandon walkway to get €1.5m extension
• Goleen eco resort gets significant cash boost
• Call to protect Schull convent building
• Can campsites help our housing crisis?

 

IN LIFE

• New SVP shop in Beara

 

IN SPORT

• Ross jockey wins Sports Star award
• Skibb's Flor Crowley on captaining Cork Masters
• Heartbreak for Cork in camogie league final
• Skibb rowers star at Grand League regatta

 

COMPETITION

• Win tickets to The Waterboys and pre-show dinner

 

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️  southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY APRIL 20th

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Read More

Share this article

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.