In this week's Southern Star…

• Kinsale comes out in support of Piper's Funfair

• Camping sites field queries for long-term lets

• Students make a fashion impression in six seconds

• Assembly on biodiversity causing concern for farmers

• Ross jockey Brian Hayes wins West Cork Sports Star Award

• Skibb rowers shine at club's Grand League regatta

& MORE

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via The Southern Star ePaper ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY APRIL 20TH