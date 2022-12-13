In this week's Southern Star: Bandon Flood Relief scheme gets green light; Taoiseach opens Macroom bypass; Ballydehob student exits BBC reality show

News

December 13th, 2022 2:56 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

• Fatal traffic incidents in Macroom and Ballyvourney

• Bandon Flood Relief scheme gets green light

• Ballydehob student exits BBC reality show

• Taoiseach opens Macroom bypass

• Jane Buckley races to fifth at European Cross-Country Championships

& MORE

Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via The Southern Star ePaper ➡️ southernstar.ie/epaper

IN SHOPS THURSDAY DECEMBER 15TH

