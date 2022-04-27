Harris set for FG agm

MINISTER for Further Education Simon Harris will chair the Cork South West Fine Gael constituency’s agm at 8pm on April 25th at the Parkway Hotel in Dunmanway.

It is understood that there is a competition in almost every role except for chairman.

The only candidate nominated for that position is Ger Seaman from Bandon, who is a former Council candidate in the last election, who is expected to be appointed on the night.

The candidates seeking the role of vice-chair are Yvonne Cahalane, Miah Collins and Denis O’Sullivan, while seeking the role of secretary are John Forde and Marian McGrath.

The roles of treasurer, policy officer, membership office and agri officer will also be filled on the night.