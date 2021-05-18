Gardaí will tow badly parked cars at popular beauty spots

MOTORISTS who ‘abandon’ their cars at scenic West Cork spots face the risk of on-the- spot fines or being towed away.

At this week’s online meeting of the Cork County Joint Policing Committee (JPC), Cllr Karen Coakley (FG) raised the issue of people ‘abandoning’ their cars at public amenities including Lough Hyne in particular.

‘People are parking anywhere they want and while we want to see visitors coming here they have to be respectful to local people too. Emergency vehicles may not be able to get through in the event of an accident,’ said Cllr Coakley.

‘This year is going to be exceptionally busy and something has to be done before there is an accident and I’m just wondering what can be done?’

Her colleague, Cllr Kevin Murphy said he has similar concerns about bad parking at the Archdeacon Bridge in Kinsale which he described as a ‘disaster area.’

‘It’s been a nightmare down there for the last number of months with all the coffee docks and chippers, which has led to traffic jams on a regional road,’ said Cllr Murphy.

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) also expressed concerns about parking in coastal areas including Barleycove.

Chief Supt Cadogan of the Cork West Division reassured Cllr Coakley that they will issue on-the-spot fines to motorists for obstructing under the Road Traffic Act.

‘There is also the power to tow away a vehicle if needs be and we will also be doing a campaign in this division in the next number of weeks and we will be liaising with The Southern Star on doing something on this,’ he said.

Meanwhile, the water quality of West Cork’s beaches in 2020 was found to have been excellent by the Environmental Protection Agency.

Fountainstown, Garrylucas, Garretstown, Inchydoney (West and East), Owenahincha, Warren, Tragumna and Barleycove were all classed by the EPA as having ‘excellent’ water quality status. Coolmaine was found to have ‘good’ water quality, (one category behind ‘excellent’).