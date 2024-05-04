Gardaí issue appeal for missing teenager in Cork

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Eire King who was last seen on the evening of Thursday 2nd April 2024 in the Blarney area of Cork.

Eire is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, light blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Eire was wearing a royal blue jumper and grey pants.

Anyone with any information on Eire's whereabouts is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station at 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.