News

Gardaí issue appeal for missing teenager in Cork

May 4th, 2024 4:25 PM

By Southern Star Team

Share this article

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 14 year old Eire King who was last seen on the evening of Thursday 2nd April 2024 in the Blarney area of Cork.

Eire is described as being approximately 5 foot 4 inches in height with a slim build, light blonde/brown hair and blue eyes.

When last seen, Eire was wearing a royal blue jumper and grey pants.

Anyone with any information on Eire's whereabouts is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station at 021-4946200, the Garda Confidential Line at 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

*****

Subscribe to our email mailing list for the best of West Cork straight to your inbox

Click here to sign up to our mailing list and get the best of West Cork delivered straight to your inbox.

Share this article

Recommended