Gardaí appeal for help in tracing man missing from Kealkil

GARDAÍ are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 55-year-old Michael Kearns, who is missing from Kealkil, since Friday December 30th.

Michael is described as approximately 5ft 11” in height and of thin build with short fair/grey hair. He was last seen leaving his home in Kealkil at approximately 3pm on Friday afternoon in a 171D registered white Peugeot Partner van.

Michael’s family are concerned for his wellbeing and have requested Garda assistance in locating him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on (027) 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.