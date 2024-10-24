Southern Star Ltd. logo
Garda appeal for missing Kerry Pike teenager

October 24th, 2024 12:00 PM

By Kieran O'Mahony

16-year-old Ciara Mulvihill, was reported missing from her home in Kerry Pike on Tuesday night.

Gardaí are seeking the public's assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 16-year-old Ciara Mulvihill, who was reported missing from her home in Kerry Pike on Tuesday night.

Ciara is described as being 5 foot 3 inches in height, with a slim build, light brown/blonde hair and blue eyes.

'When last seen, Ciara was wearing a short black leather jacket, grey pants with white stripes and black Adidas runners.It is believed that Ciara may have travelled to the Douglas area of Cork City,' said a garda spokesperson.

Gardaí and Ciara's family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with any information on Ciara's whereabouts is asked to contact Gurranabraher Garda Station on 021 494 6200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.Ga

