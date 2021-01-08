Fresh air is the answer to cabin fever

FITNESS with Paudie O’Donovan, Neuromuscular Physical Therapist

HOWEVER you’re feeling right now after indulging over Christmas is …perfectly normal.

The most important thing though is to get a plan in place for when routine resumes. Nothing radical, just something sensible you can maintain for the month of January.

Monday, January 4th is the perfect day to start back. All the celebrations will be over and like it or not, it’s back to normal life.

The other thing that’s normal to start feeling at this time of year is a touch of cabin fever, especially for people who are used to being outdoors and working etc. Some people have up to two weeks off and the spell from Christmas to the New Year can drag on a touch.

At the start of the Christmas season the thoughts of having so much time of is really appealing, but after a while you can start to feel claustrophobic and in need of space.

The answer to this is to get outdoors. No excuses, regardless of the weather. If you have to force yourself out the door then do it. You will feel much better after even half an hour of swinging those arms.

Paudie O Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist

specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility.

He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen (fully registered with Laya health insurance).

Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618