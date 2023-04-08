Folk legend Donovan on Skibb drink charge

SIXTIES folk singer Donovan is facing two road traffic charges, following an incident in Skibbereen in February.

Donovan Leitch, with an address at The Old Rectory, Castlemagner, Kanturk, did not appear at Skibbereen District Court on Tuesday.

Judge James McNulty was told that Mr Leitch’s solicitor Lettie Baker had made an application at Bantry court last Thursday to have him excused from attending court this week.

Gardaí claim that on February 11th he was drunk in charge of a vehicle at Aghills, Skibbereen, while at Bantry Garda Station on the same date it is alleged that he failed to give a sample to gardaí when requested to do so.

Sgt Paul Kelly told the court that there may be additional charges preferred against the accused, while Judge James McNulty remanded the accused on bail on the existing charges to Skibbereen District Court on May 9th next.

Donovan is best known for several hit songs during the 1960s, including Mellow Yellow, Sunshine Superman and Hurdy Gurdy and he has been living in Cork since the 1980s.