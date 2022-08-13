FITNESS: You can avoid nasty foot and heel pains

With Paudie O'Donovan

PLANTAR fasciitis is one of the most common causes of foot and heel pain.

The plantar fascia is the flat band of tissue (ligament) that connects your heel bone to your toes. It supports the arch of your foot. When you strain your plantar fascia, it gets weak, swollen and becomes inflamed.

The pain can be in any part of the ligament from just behind the toes, right back to the heel where it meets the Achilles tendon and attaches on to the calcanea bone.

The pain is like a constant ache or a bruise sensation. It tends to gradually go away once you begin walking around.

You don’t have to be a runner or exercising intensively to get it, either. In fact exercise will strengthen up the plantar fascia ligament and probably help prevent it.

In my opinion it’s people who are on their feet all day, who do a lot of walking in their job or someone standing in a factory who suffer from the condition.

One real symptom of this condition is irritating pain when you put weight on your feet in the morning.

There are a number of causes of this painful condition but the top ones are:

• Poor arch support

• Standing on soft soles with poor support

• Tight calf muscles

• Overuse of your Achillies tendon

Getting rid of plantar fasciitis can be slow and tricky. It can be a long slow progress but in my opinion these can help:

• Deep tissue work from a good massage therapist

• Icing

• Rest

• Wear shoes with good cushioning, good absorption and the right arch support

• A good stretching routine of the plantar ligament for 6-10 weeks

• Wear footwear as soon as you stand out of bed.

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist

specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility.

He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen

Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618