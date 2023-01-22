FITNESS: Stop doing diddly squat and get moving

by PAUDIE O'DONOVAN

SQUATTING is the most fundamental movement you are ever going to do. I know I’ve said it a thousand times before, and I will again.

We use it so much every day, when we get up from a position. We do it when we get out of bed, get off a chair, or get out of the car. These would be the most common squats we do each day without even realising it.

When we squat we use our quads, hamstrings, glutes, adductors and calves, so nearly all our leg muscle groups and multiple joints. In addition to your lower extremities, the squat also works your lower back muscles and part of your abdominals. There are numerous types of squats including back, half, jump, counterbalance, worktop and overhead.

This week let’s try the worktop squat:

• Stand with your feet shoulder width apart about 6-12 inches back from your worktop

• Hold on to or place your hands on the worktop

• Now attempt to bend your knees down while keeping your back straight

• Try to get your bum towards the floor. When you get to 45 degrees, squat back up

• Try and keep your knee over your toes

If you are new to squatting then don’t go too deep. Try to do 10 with good form, rest for one minute and repeat.

The benefits are many including boosting ability and strength, burning calories, reducing injury risk and strengthening legs and lower core.