Fatal roadblock explosion outside Bandon caused outrage in 1923

IT was a crisp Sunday morning in West Cork on February 4th 1923. As mass ended at St John the Baptist Church in Newcestown, a lorry carrying Free State troops pulled up outside the church gates.

The soldiers arrested some of the young men coming out of the church and placed them in the lorry. They were driven to a road outside the village at Farnalough where they were ordered to remove a roadblock erected there by the anti-treaty IRA.

The roadblock was made from a mound of stones placed in the middle of the narrow road with a placard placed on it by the IRA which read: ‘Beware, wall mined.’ The men plucked from the Newcestown church refused to touch the roadblock but their protests fell on deaf ears and, forced at gunpoint, they set about dismantling it. Within seconds a trigger mine beneath the roadblock exploded. Two men died instantly – Patrick Murray and Charles O’Leary.

John Desmond, a 22-year-old labourer from Bengour East, was badly injured and died later, on February 22nd, in a Cork city hospital.

Patrick Murray was a 19-year-old labourer from Rushfield, Kinneigh. He joined the IRA during the War of Independence and remained with the Republican side when the Civil War broke out.

Charles O’Leary from Derrycool was an 18-year-old farmer’s son. Charles had made his way to mass on horseback and later that evening, after the explosion, his father retrieved his beloved horse which was still tied up outside the church waiting for his rider to return.

The explosion caused outrage in the locality, while its aftermath caused great distress for the loved ones of the victims.

Free State officials declared all of those injured and killed in the Newcestown explosion as members of the anti-treaty IRA, but a teacher at Gurranes National School, Anna O’Halloran, wrote a letter to The Cork Examiner to state the opposite.

‘The seven boys lying wounded in the Mercy Hospital, Cork, had absolutely nothing to do with the irregular movement, neither had any member of their families. One of the wounded, Denis O’Brien, is my brother, the others are friends and neighbours.’

On behalf of the father of Charles O’Leary, Bandon solicitor PJ O’Driscoll sent a letter to The Examiner.

‘My client desires that the public should know that his son, never in his life had anything to do with the present political unrest, and instead of being in any way hostile to the government, his sympathies and those of his father were cordially in their favour. My client feels very much aggrieved that such a construction should be placed upon the occurrence which resulted in his son’s death. The true facts are that he was, when leaving the parish church at Newcestown, compelled with all the other young men of the congregation, regardless of their political views, to go and remove this mined-road obstruction.’ The local curate Fr O’Connell also voiced his anger and claimed those who were rounded up by the Free State troops were all local innocent men.

Two years after the Newcestown explosion, survivor Patrick Boyle applied for compensation, but he was denied. In a Dáil Eireann debate on December 11th 1925, Labour TD Daniel Morrissey raised Mr Boyle’s compensation issue with Minister for Finance, Ernest Blythe. Morrissey, who hailed from Tipperary, and became Minister for Justice in 1951, took on the case of Mr Boyle from Farranthomas, Newcestown.

Minister Blythe replied that the application for compensation ‘had been carefully considered by the compensation committee’ but, they had decided that Mr Boyle and his fellow victims were members ‘of the irregular organisation and as the injuries were not sustained without default on their part, the compensation is denied.’

One of those killed, Patrick Murray, was indeed ‘of the irregular organisation’.

His mother applied for a pension following his death and years later, under the Army Pensions Act, she was awarded £112.

The other men who were injured, but survived the explosion, were John Allen from Bengour West, John Long from Crookstown, Michael Murphy from Balteenbrock, Denis O’Brien from Newcestown and Timothy Murphy from Bengour West.

The Newcestown explosion can be viewed as a forerunner to the horrific events which took place a month later in Co Kerry. March 1923 is often referred as ‘the terror month’ in Kerry. It was a month which saw much bloodshed in the kingdom, including the infamous Ballyseedy massacre where IRA prisoners were tied to a mine and blown up.

After the Newcestown explosion in 1923, a stone set into the ditch at the scene of the atrocity was etched with the names of those who died there.

In 2002 the stone, which by then was badly weathered with time, was replaced with a memorial by the Newcestown Parish Development Association.