Enniskeane firm in court over fatal workplace accident

AN Enniskeane company faces having large fines imposed following guilty admissions in court arising from an accident in which a 53-year-old employee died four years ago.

GP Wood Ltd, which claims to be one of the country’s largest and most technologically advanced sawmills, pleaded guilty to three charges brought under the Safety, Health and Welfare at Work Act in the Cork Circuit Criminal Court last week.

A director represented the company when evidence was given in relation to the incident which led to the death of long-time employee Pat Lacey in February 2019 at their timber yard in Enniskeane.

The first count stated that as an employer they failed to manage and conduct work activities, specifically the operation of a Cat938M front-loader vehicle, at or near the log storage yard area of the premises in such a way as to ensure the safety, health and welfare of employees, and in particular that they failed to ensure the segregation of pedestrians from the operational area of the vehicle.

The second charge was of failing to provide systems of work in similar circumstances that were planned, organised, performed, maintained, revised as appropriate so as to be safe and without risk to health.

The third count was of failure to ensure organisational measures were taken to prevent employees on foot coming within the area of operation of the self-propelled work equipment, specifically the front-loader vehicle.

There were no charges in relation to Mr Lacey’s death which senior counsel Tom Creed, representing the company, said ‘was due to the dangerous driving of an employee who had been properly trained in the use of the machines.’

The court heard that while there was a walkway in the premises Mr Lacey was in the habit of taking a shortcut across the floor where the machines were operating.

Three siblings of the dead man, his sisters Caitriona, Carmel and brother John spoke of their grief over the death of their ‘dear brother’ whose ‘joy for life and sense of fun’ was sadly missed by all of them.

They were all finding it difficult to cope with the grief and sadness resulting from the suddenness of his untimely death, especially as Pat died just over a year after their mother passed away. Pat was living in the family home with her and they felt their link to that home had been broken by his death.

Mr Creed said GP Wood took health and safety very seriously.

They employed over 100 people and are aware of their duties of care to those employees. They had safety systems in place and their only fault was that they did not enforce those or discipline workers who broke the rules.

Mr Creed said: ‘Pat was part of the company family and was a colleague and friend who is missed by everyone.

‘It is hoped this (case) will bring closure to Pat’s family but they realise the grieving process will be with them forever. His colleagues remember what happened every time they walk past the spot where the accident happened.

‘A plaque has been placed on the spot with the words “Always remembered, Never forgotten”.’

Judge Helen Boyle was told that the three charges carry fines of up to €3m and she adjourned the case to be finalised later this week in order to have time to consider all aspects of the evidence and submissions.