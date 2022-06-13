Emotional appeal to help locate Skibbereen woman ‘Toddy’

A FRIENDSHIP formed in Boston 35 years ago could be renewed with the help of the readers of The Southern Star.

Much like the Madonna film Desperately Seeking Susan, Catherine Beck has enlisted the help of this newspaper to try and reconnect with Skibbereen woman Teresa O’Driscoll, otherwise known as ‘Toddy.’

With plans to holiday in West Cork this weekend, the woman from Leicester in the UK explained that a previous brush with death – and turning 60! – has reaffirmed for her that ‘life is short.’

Her reason for wanting to meet Toddy again is simple. ‘I just want to thank her for being such a great friend to me when I was such a long way from home,’ she said. ‘She was the highlight of being in Boston and contributed to making it one of the best years of my life.

‘We had a good gang of friends and did lots of things together, like skiing for the first time, and we even spent Christmas together,’ she added.

At the end of her year with the Au Pair America agency, Catherine returned home and all contact was lost.

‘It was in the days before social media and smart phones,’ she said. And, despite frequent trips to Ireland to visit extended family in Galway, Catherine and her husband Darren have rarely explored other parts of this country.

Catherine said neither she nor her husband are particularly adept at social media so Darren wrote to the newspaper asking for help saying, ‘It would be wonderful if we could be reunited by The Southern Star.’

Catherine said their limited attempts to make contact might be complicated by the fact that her name ‘back in the day in Boston’ was Geraldine Broderick.

Believe it or not, Catherine Geraldine Broderick went to a Catholic school in the UK where ‘the nuns’ decreed there were too many Catherines in the class so they changed her name to Geraldine. It stuck and it wasn’t until Catherine turned 31 that she reclaimed her real name.

‘Toddy’s real name might be different now too,’ said Catherine who took great delight in sharing one photo of them, and two more friends, lined up in adjoining phone booths in Boston.

Catherine and Darren will be in Ireland until June 15th and anyone with any information can contact them on 00 44 7910 149536 or by emailing [email protected]