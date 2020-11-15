Don’t use lockdown as an excuse to do diddly squat

Fitness with Paudie O’Donovan Neuromuscular Physical Therapist

THERE are seven fundamental movement patterns that our bodies do nearly everyday. We rely on these patterns to function so we can go about our everyday business.

That’s why we should practice them in the comfort of our own home – and with the whole country in lockdown for the coming weeks, no excuses are allowed.

It’ll only take 5-10 minutes each day which is surely worth spending yourself to improve your overall ability to move.

The movements are: squat, lunge, push, pull, hinge, twist and walk, all of which you do each day without even noticing.

Over the next few weeks we are going to go through all seven.

At the start of each movement we will do ‘The test’ to see what your range is like and then we will try and improve the action.

Squat (Test)

Stand with your feet shoulder width apart with your toes slightly facing out and bent your knees while keeping your ankles and heels planted firmly on the ground.

While using you hands out in front of you as balance you should ideally be able to do a full squat so that your bum comes to rest on your calf muscle.

If you feel tight or restricted in any area it could mean tight lower back, tight quads or tight calves.

Squat (Improve)

Starting from the same position hold onto a worktop or radiator or something solid and begin the same movement. It should all be pain free until you reach your finishing point.

At the start you don’t want to overdo it and maybe you won’t reach the full range of motion.

Tell yourself to sit instead of squat and just go as far as you can. Repeat this 10 times each day and after a number of weeks you will see a huge advancement in your squat movement.

Paudie O Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility.

He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen (fully registered with Laya health insurance).

Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618