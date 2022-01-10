Concerns are voiced over road safety issues and missing speed limit signs

A DUNBEACON resident has become infuriated with the lack of action in relation to road safety improvements in the greater Ballydehob and Schull area.

After writing to the Council’s engineering department, locally elected public representatives, and the chief superintendent based in Bandon, Hugh Rance has decided to raise the matter with The Southern Star.

‘I wrote to the chief superintendent highlighting the fact that both 50km signs are missing on the downhill approach to Schull National School,’ he said.

‘This is not just a serious safety issue, but also a law enforcement issue, and the failure to reinstate speed limit signs leading to Schull National School is a dereliction of duty, as well as a hazard to students, staff and parents.

‘Without speed limit signs,’ he added, ‘no motorist caught speeding past the school could be prosecuted.’

In a reply, a garda spokesperson told Mr Rance that local members and members of the roads policing unit would ‘dedicate resources towards traffic enforcement in the area.’

Meanwhile, Mr Rance wrote to Cork County Council about ‘ongoing road safety issues between Schull and Durrus.’

He said he first reported most of these issues two years ago, in person, at the Skibbereen office and by phone to the Schull engineer. ‘That was before the first lockdown when there was an increase in traffic on this road because of a diversion of the N71 in Ballydehob,’ he said, ‘but nothing was done then and nothing has been done since.

‘It seems the Council cannot be persuaded to act unless public opinion is directed at an issue,’ said Mr Rance.

To assist The Southern Star – and indeed the Council – in locating and understanding the issue, Mr Rance provided photographs and a brief description of each problem.

In addition to the problem at the national school, he maintains there is a need to reline the road between Schull, Ballydehob and Dunbeacon, at a number of dangerous bends where there have been collisions.

He said there are no priority yield road markings on the road from Schull to Dunbeacon, where it meets the Ballydehob to Schull Road.

He said centre road markings at Shantullig North are ‘heavily worn and obliterated on the most dangerous bends’ and the hazard sign also needs cleaning.

Furthermore, he said the Ballydehob sign is missing from Dunbeacon Cross. ‘It was loose for many years and about 10 years ago it eventually fell off,’ he said. ‘It may have subsequently been stolen, and it has never been replaced.

‘The big issue,’ he concluded, ‘is that the Council is spending hundreds of thousands on new road works while existing signage and road markings are being completed neglected.’

In December, a retired member of Cork County Council, Aidan Holland, submitted a number of photos to The Southern Star showing various road and traffic signs around West Cork, and further afield in the county, which were dirty or obscured by foilage.

And a month earlier, Social Democrats Cllr Ross O’Connell complained that road numbers on many signs can no longer be read, place names have been ‘engulfed by vegetation’, and many other directional signs were now ‘redundant’.

Cllr O’Connell stated at a meeting of the West Cork Municipal District that people can no longer read many stop signs or signs indicating a junction ahead because they were now so dirty. Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) the Council once employed a person whose job it was to clean, clear and maintain all road signs.