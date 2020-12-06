Clonakilty man who died in Portnarnock fire was 'proper Cork gentleman'

Condolences have been flooding in following the death of Clonakilty man, Mick Hurley, and his wife Beatrice, at their home in Portmarnock on Saturday night.

Dublin Fire Brigade was called to the house at Beach Park at 9.45pm on December 5th and they had to use breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.

The couple, who were aged in their 60s and have five children, were discovered by the firefighters and pronounced dead a short time later.

Gardaí confirmed that a postmortem will be conducted by the State Pathologist and that the results of that, as well as the technical examination of the scene, will determine the course of the Garda investigation.

One of the tributes came from members of the Portmarnock Squash Club. ‘Mick,’ they said, ‘was a founding member in the early 80s, and was a pivotal part of the growth of our little squash community.’

They described him as ‘a proper Cork gentleman’ and added, ‘our hearts go out to his five children who are left behind on this tragic occasion.’