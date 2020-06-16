Boost your fitness and immunity by walking

Fitness columnist and Skibbereen based physical therapist Paudie O'Donovan has devised this easy to follow walking plan for our readers... give it a go and see the results for yourself!

1. Allocate a time to go walking. It could be different each day depending on young family, home schooling, working from home, cooking etc....Morning, afternoon or evening. Whatever suits best.

2. Depending on fitness levels and recovery period you can walk every day. Alternate days are probably best.

3. Go walking on your own or take a family member. Make the plan to suit them.

4. Check the weather the night before to finalise the time. No point in heading out and getting wet. You need to know what you are doing but more importantly you need to enjoy it.

5. Know where you are going and what route you are taking. Distance is important while staying with your radius. Also you don’t want to get lost.

6. Don’t overdo it at the start. Walking alternate days is probably best.

7. Don’t worry about speed, As your fitness grows so will you pace and the time it takes you.