Belgooly singer had cannabis in her home

A SINGER who was caught with cannabis when gardaí searched her home, doesn’t smoke it to protect her voice, a court recently heard.

Fiona Tierney (51) of 38 Cluain an Oir, Belgooly pleaded guilty to the possession of cannabis at Bandon District Court.

Sgt Tom Mulcahy told the court that the residence of hers was searched by Det Gda Colin O’Mahony and members of the West Cork Divisional Drugs Unit on June 24th 2021.

‘They found around €250 worth of cannabis and a caution memo was taken from Ms Tierney who made certain admissions of ownership and that it was for her own use,’ said Sgt Mulcahy, who said she has no previous convictions.

Solicitor Plunkett Taaffe said his client is a single parent and had received the cannabis from another person. ‘She doesn’t smoke at all in order to protect her voice as she’s a singer. She has pleaded guilty at the first opportunity and has €100 here in court,’ said Mr Taaffe. Judge John King said she could pay the money into the court’s poor box and applied the Probation Act.