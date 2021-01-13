Bantry under pressure; Dolphins galore in Glandore; Bandon's Gregory Tarr is Young Scientist of the Year; Urhan's rugby star Laura Sheehan signs for Exeter Chiefs; West Cork sports women to watch in 2021

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Due to a major spike in local Covid cases, Bantry General Hospital has this week cancelled all inpatient and outpatient services.

• Dolphins galore in Glandore

• Bandon's Gregory Tarr is Young Scientist of the Year

• Constituency redrawing will bring in Macroom

• Leap's plans for amenity park overlooking sea

In Sport:

• Urhan's rugby star Laura Sheehan hopes her move to join the Exeter Chiefs Women's squad can give her edge with Ireland.

• Interview with new Ilen boss Jason Whooley

• St Oliver Plunkett's field of dreams

• West Cork sports women to watch in 2021

In Life & Community:

• With no school Emma Connolly's diary is all about ‘quality time’ with Lego, looking at twigs, and trying to figure out who thought ‘dry January’ would be a good idea

