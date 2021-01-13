Bantry under pressure; Dolphins galore in Glandore; Bandon's Gregory Tarr is Young Scientist of the Year; Urhan's rugby star Laura Sheehan signs for Exeter Chiefs; West Cork sports women to watch in 2021

In this week's Southern Star
In News:
• Due to a major spike in local Covid cases, Bantry General Hospital has this week cancelled all inpatient and outpatient services.
• Dolphins galore in Glandore
• Bandon's Gregory Tarr is Young Scientist of the Year
• Constituency redrawing will bring in Macroom
• Leap's plans for amenity park overlooking sea
In Sport:
• Urhan's rugby star Laura Sheehan hopes her move to join the Exeter Chiefs Women's squad can give her edge with Ireland.
• Interview with new Ilen boss Jason Whooley
• St Oliver Plunkett's field of dreams
• West Cork sports women to watch in 2021
In Life & Community:
• With no school Emma Connolly's diary is all about ‘quality time’ with Lego, looking at twigs, and trying to figure out who thought ‘dry January’ would be a good idea
Get your copy in shops across West Cork or online via the Southern Star digital edition ➡️ http://bit.ly/2Z9T9Z1
IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JANUARY 14th
Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.