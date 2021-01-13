News

Bantry under pressure; Dolphins galore in Glandore; Bandon's Gregory Tarr is Young Scientist of the Year; Urhan's rugby star Laura Sheehan signs for Exeter Chiefs; West Cork sports women to watch in 2021

January 13th, 2021 7:51 PM

By Southern Star Team

In this week's Southern Star

In News:

• Due to a major spike in local Covid cases, Bantry General Hospital has this week cancelled all inpatient and outpatient services.
• Dolphins galore in Glandore
• Bandon's Gregory Tarr is Young Scientist of the Year
• Constituency redrawing will bring in Macroom
• Leap's plans for amenity park overlooking sea

In Sport:

• Urhan's rugby star Laura Sheehan hopes her move to join the Exeter Chiefs Women's squad can give her edge with Ireland.
• Interview with new Ilen boss Jason Whooley
• St Oliver Plunkett's field of dreams
• West Cork sports women to watch in 2021

In Life & Community:

• With no school Emma Connolly's diary is all about ‘quality time’ with Lego, looking at twigs, and trying to figure out who thought ‘dry January’ would be a good idea

IN SHOPS THIS THURSDAY JANUARY 14th

