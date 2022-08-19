News

Appeal for teen missing from Bantry since yesterday

August 19th, 2022 12:15 PM

By Siobhan Cronin

Adele Vitola has been missing since Thursday.

Share this article

GARDAÍ are appealing to the public for assistance in tracing the whereabouts of 15-year-old Adele Vitola who is missing from her home in Bantry since yesterday (Thursday)
Adele is described as being approximately 5’ 2” in height with a medium build, blonde hair and blue eyes. It is believed Adele may be in the Dublin city centre area.
Anyone with information on Adele’s whereabouts are asked to contact Bantry Garda Station on 027 20860, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.

***

Subscribe to the Southern Star's YouTube channel, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and Instagram for all the latest news and sport from West Cork.

Tags used in this article

Share this article

Related content

Recommended

Subscribe

to our mailing list for the latest news and sport:

Thank You!

You have successfully been subscribed to SouthernStar newsletter!

Form submitting... Thank you for waiting.