‘All we want is somewhere to live’ says Clonakilty family

A CLONAKILTY family of five who are on the verge of homelessness, because they can’t find somewhere suitable to live, have made a desperate plea for help.

Linda Garrett was told a year ago by her landlord that he was selling the house they had rented for two years. They accepted this as adequate notice as he wasn’t putting it on the market until this month.

But, despite their exhaustive search for a new house, the mum-of-four has failed to find anything suitable and now doesn’t know where to turn.

Her eldest daughter Mollie (19) lives with Asperger’s and dispraxia and relies on their pet dogs Baby and Toffee for her emotional wellbeing. Lots of landlords don’t accept animals which made their challenge of finding a house in an area where rental property is scarce, even harder.

Her youngest daughter Poppy (11) is in fifth class in St Joseph’s NS, while her 17-year-old daughter Cassidy is in her Leaving Cert year in the Sacred Heart Secondary school, so they would like to stay in the area.

It was her 21-year-old son Jack who first went public on their plight on Twitter where his appeal for help was retweeted 1,700 times.

Jack, who works in a local coffee shop, said: ‘Our last resort is to get rid of the dogs who are family, or we risk being homeless ... I’m posting this because it was the final straw as I sat and watched my mother cry as she hung up the phone to another disappointment because they don’t accept pets ... there’s no worse feeling than seeing your mother cry.’

The family insists they don’t hold any hard feelings against their landlord who they will be meeting this week to discuss a possible extension to their stay – and they are also waiting to hear back from one last possible rental option.

Linda, who works in a charity shop on Spillers Lane in the town said she had also enquired with the County Council about emergency accommodation but they said there was nothing available. The family receives a Housing Assistance Payment (HAP) and are looking for a four-bed house with a monthly rent around €950.

Linda said she wasn’t sleeping as a result of all the stress, adding: ‘I just want somewhere to live for my family.’

Jack added: ‘All we know is here.’

