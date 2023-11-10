Aghabullogue complete unique county double

AGHABULLOGUE 2-13

MITCHELSTOWN 1-15

GER McCARTHY REPORTS

AGHABULLOGUE held off a late Mitchelstown fightback to win the 2023 Bon Secours Cork IAFC title at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on Sunday.

David Thompson and Cialan O’Sullivan goals proved critical as Aghabullogue held off a second-half Mitchelstown comeback to add the intermediate A football title to their intermediate A hurling trophy won earlier this season.

Mitchelstown began without the services of injured inter-county star Cathail O’Mahony. Their opponents played into a strong wind during the opening half and fell behind to an excellent Sean Walsh score inside the first minute.

Ryan Dennehy responded at the opposite end before a bright opening continued with Sean O’Sullivan restoring Mitchelstown’s early advantage. A Matthew Bradley free brought parity to the score for a second time.

Next, a superb Aghabullogue move ended with Cialan O’Sullivan arrowing into the bottom corner to make it 1-2 to 0-2 after nine minutes. The Muskerry side continued their dominance with a Bradley point before another passing move sliced through the heart of Mitchelstown’s defence for David Thompson to net his side’s second goal.

Three consecutive wides hurt Mitchelstown’s chances and Aghabullogue took full advantage with Aaron O’Sullivan, David Thompson and Matthew Bradley efforts making it 2-5 to 0-2.

A triple Mitchelstown substitution had the desired effect with newcomer Cormac Hyland scoring his team’s first point in over 20 minutes. Shane Beston and Dylan Reidy Price took the Avondhu club’s total to five before Aaron O’Sullivan replied from a free.

Amid six minutes of injury-time, Joseph O’Sullivan and Aaron O’Sullivan exchanged scores to make it 2-8 to 0-6 at the conclusion of a free-flowing half.

A slow-starting second period saw Michael Walsh convert Mitchelstown’s first free of the final after 35 minutes. John Corkery responded within two minutes as Aghabullogue maintained their eight-point advantage.

That was Mitchelstown’s cue to up the tempo as the Avondhu club embarked on their best spell. Mark Keane (free), Shane Beston (two), Sean Walsh and Sean O’Sullivan scores made it 2-9 to 0-12 with 14 minutes remaining.

David Thompson and John Corkery scores steadied Aghabullogue either side of a terrific save from goalkeeper Ian O’Sullivan. An Aaron O’Sullivan free made it 2-12 to 0-12 after 52 minutes.

Sean Walsh slalomed through only to shoot wide from a tight angle as Mitchelstown’s search for a late goal grew desperate.

Creditably, Mitchelstown threw the kitchen sink at their opponents with Micheal Walsh, Shane Beston and Dylan Reidy Price points preceding an injury-time penalty converted by Shane Cahill. That made it 2-13 to 1-15 but Aghabullogue held on for the narrowest of wins.

Scorers

Aghabullogue: D Thompson 1-2; A O’Sullivan 0-4 (2f); M Bradley 0-3 (1f); C O’Sullivan 1-0; J Corkery 0-2; R Dennehy, L Casey (1f) 0-1 each.

Mitchelstown: S Beston 0-4; S Cahill 1-0 (1-0 pen); S Walsh, S O’Sullivan, D Reidy Price, M Walsh (1f) 0-2 each; C Hyland, J O’Sullivan, M Keane (0-1 free) 0-1 each.

Aghabullogue: I O’Sullivan; B O’Sullivan, S Tarrant, B Casey; A Murphy, P Ring (captain), C Smyth; R Dennehy, C Gillespie; J Corkery, M Bradley, A O’Sullivan; D Thompson, E O’Sullivan, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: M Dennehy for A Murphy (5, inj), T Long for B O’Sullivan (20), B Dineen for B Casey (44), L Casey for C O’Sullivan (51), P O’Sullivan for M Bradley (55).

Mitchelstown: L Hanna; L Finn, F Herlihy, K Roche; J O’Sullivan, M Keane, P Magee; R Donegan, S Walsh, S O’Sullivan, D Reidy Price, M Walsh; D Dineen, S Cahill (captain), S Betson.

Subs: D Flynn for R Donegan (24), C Hyland for P Magee (24), J Sheehan for D Dineen (26), S Kenneally for J Sheehan (33, inj).

Referee: B Coniry (Crosshaven).