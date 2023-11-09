It’s the changing of the guard for top Western Divisional Committee roles

THERE were three new faces at the top table at a recent meeting of the Western Divisional Committee.

The changing of the guard included Michael Lynch, who was appointed the new interim divisional manager. Michael replaced Clodagh Henehan, who retired, but Michael has subsequently been replaced by the new permanent appointment as divisional manager, Loraine Lynch.

Noreen O’Mahony has taken over the role of municipal district officer which was vacated recently by MacDara O h-Icí. Liam Ahearn also attended the western committee meeting in his capacity as acting county engineer, following the retirement of Kevin Morey.

Divisional committee chairman Alan Coleman (Ind) welcomed the newly appointed officials on ‘their first day’.

To the amusement of the public representatives who will be seeking re-election, Cllr Coleman reminded the councillors that there could be a similar changing of the guard after the 2024 local elections.

‘The Western Committee – both the councillors and the officials – have always worked very well together and we look forward to working with them,’ said Cllr Coleman.

Cllr Joe Carroll (FF) extended ‘a great welcome’ to the new manager, municipal district officer, and acting county engineer.

‘We have dealt with each of them before and they were very reasonable and easy to deal with,’ said Cllr Carroll.

Interim divisional manager Lynch was previously director of planning and development with Cork County Council for the last six years. A native of Cork, he has worked with Cork County Council since 2016.

His appointment as interim divisional manager was, however, short-lived because Loraine Lynch, the former head of finance, was formally appointed divisional manager for West Cork on Friday October 27th, while Michael Hayes was appointed to South Cork.

Senior executive officer, Noreen O’Mahony, has worked with the Council for the last 25 years Noreen spent her first 22 years working as an engineer in roads and water services, but the last two and a half years working in the housing department before taking up the role of municipal district officer.

The newly appointed officials said they see the divisional committee as an opportunity for everyone to work together on strategic matters of concern to West Cork Municipal District and Bandon Kinsale Municipal District.

In many ways they said it is a unique opportunity in local government to have those kinds of committees.