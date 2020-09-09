Fundraising duck race a great success

MOLAGA Tidy Towns held their fundraising duck race on Saturday afternoon last. Weather conditions were ideal, but unfortunately adhering to government restrictions on outdoor gatherings, all other events planned for the evening did not take place.

Local water enthusiasts, Fergus Dunlea and his daughters, along with Eamonn Barry, Kevin Kelly and James Barry, went up river to release the ducks and set them on their way. They were joined by two members of Gecko from Courtmac who also gave invaluable assistance.

Prize winning duck owners included Danny O’Sullivan, Bandon; John Michael O’Callaghan, Main Street; Maireéad Whooley, Timoleague; Robert Leahy, Cregane; Martha Drake, Courtmacsherry; Denise Foley, Timoleague; Kitty Griffin, Barryshall; Brendan Kennedy, Glanmire, and Susan Steele, Maryborough.

The Tidy Towns Committee members expressed their thanks and appreciation to all those who contributed so generously to this fundraising event. Rest assured that the funds raised will be put to good use for the continued enhancement of the locality.