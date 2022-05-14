Will you be back to try the barbell curl?

I HOPE we’re all dipping every chance we get after last week’s column – it’s such a beauty of an exercise.

This week I want to talk about the opposing muscle and that’s your biceps. Like I’ve said before one of my number one rules in the gym is if you work out one muscle group you have to work the opposing muscle as well.

Some opposing groups are biceps/triceps, pecs/lats and quads/hamstrings to mention a few.

So this week I want to concentrate on barbell curls. When Arnold Schwarzenegger moved to America first in the 60’s and worked out in Gold’s Gym he swore by barbell curls and I feel it’s one of the best bicep exercises going.

Method

Start by setting up your barbell (preferably a 20kg) on a rack and add a desired weight. Grab the barbell shoulder width apart. Straighten out your arms to below waist level. Now begin to curl the barbell upwards to your shoulder until you complete a full range of motion. Then back down till you to make one full repetition. Try and do 8-10 repetitions.

Tips

Keep your back straight and try to control the barbell. Try not to hinge while leaving the barbell down. Concentrate on the bicep muscle during each repetition.

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility.

He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen

Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618