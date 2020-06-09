Weathering the storm

From Baltimore to the British Virgin Islands, one West Cork architect is helping rebuild the hurricane-hit Caribbean islands. Here he shares his thoughts on how we can live with Covid-19

A WEST Cork architect has been a key figure in rebuilding the British Virgin Islands which were devastated by Hurricane Irma.

Eoghan Hoare from Baltimore, has worked on design projects all over the world from Toyko to Borneo, Senegal to the US. For the past two years he has been based in the Carribbean, working to rebuild the islands left flattened by category five Hurricane Irma which hit in September 2017, killing four people and leaving a trail of damage behind.

And now back in Baltimore due to pandemic restrictions, he thinks West Cork can learn a lot from other cities he’s worked in, including the Caribbean, on how to best to reimagine our public spaces while living with Covid-19.

It was while he was working on a €40m development in Edinburgh, that the opportunity to work on the stricken islands came up and he jumped at the chance to make a difference.

‘My first trip was for 10 days, in January 2018 which was just four months after the hurricane, and at that stage there was still widespread devastation on the islands,’ remembers Eoghan (35).

He made the move fully that May and since then he has been involved in re-roofing almost every building that was flattened by the disaster, as well as other multi-million euro residential and commercial projects.

There are around 40 islands in the group, but only a handful are inhabited and their combined population is around 30,000.

‘It’s been massively satisfying and interesting – nothing is ever simple or straightforward in the Caribbean!’ said Eoghan.

‘You have to learn to be very adaptable, as it’s very expensive getting goods to the island so you have to be a bit thrifty, and plan for things months in advance,’ he said.

Two years on and there’s still plenty to be done. In fact, from his home Baltimore, he’s working ‘flat out’ on a hotel project that’s under construction in the BVI. He said it was tough to see the islanders hit by Covid-19, just as they were getting back on their feet after the natural disaster.

‘But they are used to catastrophes and major events and they’re incredibly resilient and adaptable. By comparison to Irma, Covid didn’t seem to phase them in the least. A lot of them came to terms with their own mortality during the hurricane. A girl I work with says her son is still terrified of the sound of hair and hand dryers as it takes him right back.’

Severe lockdown restrictions were implemented on the islands from the very start of the pandemic, and it’s only since last week residents have been allowed out from 6am to 6pm.

Eoghan and his girlfriend, Aoife, from Derry, live on Nanny Cay, 30 seconds from the beach, and 30 seconds from the pool. The island is known for its incredible sailing, which is what attracts its vibrant, international community, with people racing 95% of the year. ‘Aoife is a dentist. Her practice ran out of PPE, and given that it’s an island, it wasn’t coming any time soon so we made the decision to come home to be close to family should they need our help,’ he said.

‘We have no idea when we’ll be back, but we are going back,’ said Eoghan. ‘We are currently waiting for the borders to reopen’.

In the meantime the architect has been mulling over how West Cork towns can best use public realm spaces to allow for social distancing

A quick and simple solution, Eoghan said, would be to remove all cars from town centers.

‘We need to create more space for people and prioritise pedestrians and cyclists.

‘There are many towns and cities across Europe who have prioritised quality public realm space above transport for as long as we can remember. Amsterdam, Dubrovnik and Lisbon are just a handful of examples. New York city, which was originally designed on a grid system for cars, has been undergoing a redesign of its public realm spaces for decades now. Times Square and the Highline are just two very well-known successful examples of urban redevelopment which prioritises people over cars.’

With cars removed, Eoghan says we need to embrace the concept of socialising alfresco, and restaurants need to be able to expand into new spaces.

‘Otherwise, with footfall limited, it won’t pay some businesses to open their doors. I truly believe that businesses need to be given the opportunity to expand beyond their premises and into the public realm, which will activate streets and create safe, socially distant space for pedestrians and cyclists to negotiate.’

He points to talented County Council architect Giulia Vallone who has won awards for her work in Clonakilty, and says: ‘The best recommendation that I can make to West Cork towns, is to work with experts like Giulia to successfully enhance our public realm spaces.’

And he doesn’t think we should be deterred by our climate, either.

‘Edinburgh have been encouraging the reduction of cars in the city centre for decades and regularly shut down large sections of road to accommodate major events like The Fringe Festival and the Christmas markets which generate hundreds of millions in revenue for the local economy. Having lived there for four years, I can attest to how busy the streets are at all times of the year and this is a great precedent, considering Edinburgh’s latitude and climate.

‘I realise that the weather in Ireland is not quite as reliable as the Caribbean, but West Cork most definitely has the natural beauty, townscapes and access to the great outdoors to match anything that I have seen in the British Virgin Islands. We also have a creative and hardworking business community who will adapt if given the support and space to expand.

'We need to provide public space to embrace alfresco living so that we can all survive and thrive during the Covid-19 crisis.’