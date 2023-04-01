We need salt – just the right amount

THERE’S an art to drinking the right amount of water and staying hydrated.

And even if you’re stationary, you still need to keep your water levels at an adequate level.

Just be careful when it comes to certain drink and food types though. Tea and coffee can actually cause dehydration because they are diuretic – in other words they make you wee more.

If you eat food high in salt or put extra salt on the plate this can also unknowingly dehydrate you. When you ingest too much salt, your blood absorbs the excess. In turn the fluid surrounding the cells become saltier and start to take fluid from the cells. You then become thirsty when your body’s fluid becomes too salty and it sends messages to your brain to drink more water to balance the sodium levels in your body.

Even though that means you’ll be drinking more it also means you are going to the loo more so be on the alert for dehydration.

Don’t be turned off salt though. We need low amounts especially if we partake in long distance endurance events. When we sweat the electrolytes and salt actually come out of our pores – you can see it on your trisuit and shorts afterwards – so it’s vital that you replace the potassium and sodium, and … keep drinking water!

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility. He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618.