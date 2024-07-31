TELL ME ABOUT: Castletownbere Festival of the Sea

ROZ WILLIAMS of Castletownbere Development Association tells us about this special event

What is Castletownbere Festival of the Sea?

Castletownbere Festival of the Sea is an annual week-long celebration of the community of Castletownbere. Local families and businesses are at the heart of that, whilst also welcoming visitors. It’s a highlight of the calendar, a time to come together and relax and celebrate.

Who makes it happen?

The festival is organised by the voluntary Castletownbere Development Association, we really strive to make sure there is a broad variety of events and something for everyone on the jam packed programme! We receive fantastic support and sponsorship from local businesses, and this allows us to deliver the majority of events free of charge. Our three main sponsors are Murphy’s Super Valu Castletownbere, Celtic Sea Minerals and MOWI Ireland and we have multiple other local businesses on board.

What types of activities and entertainment can families expect?

There is always plenty of children’s entertainment and live music. We are looking forward to welcoming firm favourites Drum Dance Ireland, Tony Baloney and Boggle! There are some very lively events, like the Macra na Feirme event on opening night, ‘Shoot for a Shot’ by the Wheelhouse Bar and ‘Pint Drinking Wheelbarrow Race”’by Twomey’s Ivy Bar! In contrast we have slower paced events like Sinead Moore’s foraging walk and Patrick O’Sullivan’s history walks.

What are some of the highlights of the Festival of the Sea this year?

Given the festival’s roots as a regatta, we are very proud to witness the growth of Castletownbere Rowing Club in recent years. This year they are holding rowing events on both Saturday August 3rd and Sunday August 4th for the first time ever.

The ‘Skipper’ Fisherman of the Year competition is also a huge part of the history and roots of the festival, with fishermen from all over the country coming to take part.

Other firm favourites would be the water events on Bank Holiday Monday which include the pillow fights, ‘pig ‘n’ pole’, and last year we introduced a new event Hang Tough, which is set to be even bigger this year.

In fact, we have over 10 brand new events on our line-up this year, so it really is great to see the growth of the festival.

Is there any fundraising element at the Festival of the Sea?

Yes, indeed, we have three separate charity fundraising bucket days throughout the festival. Saturday August 3rd is in aid of L.A.S.T, Lost at Sea Tragedies. Sunday August 4th is for Castletownbere Development Association. Monday August 5th is a collection for Castletownbere RNLI. There is also afternoon tea on Sunday August 4th to raise funds for Castletownbere Tidy Towns and a table quiz on Wednesday August 7th in aid of Beara Ladies football club.

How can people find out more?

We have dedicated social media pages which are updated daily. Anyone can contact us through those, and they can find details of our dedicated phone number there too. Facebook: Castletownbere Festival of the Sea. Instagram: @ctbfestofthesea #ctbfest24

• Castletownbere Festival of the Sea 2024 runs from Friday August 2nd - Friday August 9th inclusive.