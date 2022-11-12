Ironman will really test your mettle

A TRIATHLON is a three disciplined sport where you swim, bike and run. The shortest format is called sprint triathlon, then an Olympic distance, a 70.3 and then a full.

Continuing on from last week’s catch up on our escapades at Ironman Barcelona I’m going to break down what’s involved in training for the long distance stuff.

The full Ironman is swim 3.8k, bike 180k and run 42k and that a 70.3 race is exactly half these distances but how do you prepare for this? Kind of hard!

You need loads of time to train, good gear and most importantly, a solid, sensible training plan.

They say a full Ironman takes at least six months hard training. I personally think it takes longer depending on your fitness base. It’s probably best if you have a few shorter triathlons completed before you attempt a 70.3 or full but like I said about a training partner last week, he bypassed all the shorter events and went straight to the full, so it can be done.

In theory there are three disciplines to train in but I feel there’s actually five. I count rest and diet as important as the rest.

Your training plan will be something like doing each discipline twice a week. Swim on Monday and Thursday, bike on Tuesday and Friday and run on Wednesday and Saturday at a minimum.

The fast guys get in 14-18hrs training a week and the super-fast guys do well over 20hrs a week. The distances you train in will increase as the months slip by. It takes up an enormous amount of your time so be prepared.

Lots of people think they can do an Ironman, it’s way harder than you think.

A marathon on its own is a huge undertaking and this ‘marathon’ is at the end of the event.

My advice is to build, build, build. Plan your monthly training blocks around work and family. Incorporate good food and plenty rest into this and you will make it to the start line. You’d never know, we might see you in Calella again next year.

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility. He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen.Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618.