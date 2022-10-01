FITNESS: You have to be selfish to get fit – but it’s worth it

By Paudie O'Donovan
OVER the last three weeks I’ve written about what fitness really is and what it means to people.
And what better time to sit down and plan a fitness goal than the month of September?
The evenings will be getting shorter and we’ll be looking for different things to do over the coming months.
Why not improve fitness or get fit over the winter and imagine how great that would feel come spring?
Like I’ve repeated over and over, you must come up with a plan that’s suitable for you and only you. Getting fit has to be all about you.
In a funny way fitness can be a selfish thing but it’s really worth it in the long run (excuse the pun). Remember it’s hard to get fit. It requires months of work. It’s tough work going to the classes, going to the gym, heading out the door in the cold and the rain. But the fitness benefits are huge: better fundamental movements, better sleep and if you combine them with better food, then it means a better you.
Some parting tips
Make exercise part of your routine
Give yourself permission to spend time on you
Sets realistic goals
Make it convenient
Keep it fun
Reward yourself
Support your exercise habit with a healthy lifestyle.
Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of
mobility/flexibility. He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen
Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618