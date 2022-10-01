FITNESS: You have to be selfish to get fit – but it’s worth it

By Paudie O'Donovan

OVER the last three weeks I’ve written about what fitness really is and what it means to people.

And what better time to sit down and plan a fitness goal than the month of September?

The evenings will be getting shorter and we’ll be looking for different things to do over the coming months.

Why not improve fitness or get fit over the winter and imagine how great that would feel come spring?

Like I’ve repeated over and over, you must come up with a plan that’s suitable for you and only you. Getting fit has to be all about you.

In a funny way fitness can be a selfish thing but it’s really worth it in the long run (excuse the pun). Remember it’s hard to get fit. It requires months of work. It’s tough work going to the classes, going to the gym, heading out the door in the cold and the rain. But the fitness benefits are huge: better fundamental movements, better sleep and if you combine them with better food, then it means a better you.

Some parting tips

Make exercise part of your routine

Give yourself permission to spend time on you

Sets realistic goals

Make it convenient

Keep it fun

Reward yourself

Support your exercise habit with a healthy lifestyle.

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of

mobility/flexibility. He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen

Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618