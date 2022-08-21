FITNESS: Using more energy creates more energy

A PERSON asked me recently where I get my energy from.

They spotted that if I’m not working, I’m cycling, if I’m not cycling I’m swimming, if I’m not swimming I’m walking and if I’m not walking I’m gyming.

So the answer, I feel, is like everything in life. You must keep repeating. You have got to keep training. The more you do it, the more you deposit. The more you deposit the bigger it gets. Just like a bank account.

If you keep depositing to your account then the money is there when you need it and energy levels are like that.

If your body is used to burning energy then it gets used to doing it and always stores some as a backup. A farmer said to me one day when we were talking about the weather and the growth of grass, that grass grows grass. The more you use that grass the stronger and better it gets. Energy is like that.

If you choose to remain sedentary on the couch or laze in bed until noon every weekend then you will only have moderate energy levels, but if you constantly work hard and consistently train hard then you will have energy to burn so to speak.

So start straight away, plan your day, plan your week and watch your energy levels increase.

And remember that you’ll need to eat clean and healthily and have a minimum of at least seven hours sleep to really feel the benefits.

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of

mobility/flexibility. He runs a SportsInjury Clinic in Skibbereen

Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618