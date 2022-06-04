FITNESS: Time to get back in that saddle

BY PAUDIE O'DONOVAN

IT’S hard to believe that it’s the end of May already. Where has the time gone?

So, hands up who has been out cycling yet this year on that bike bought two years ago when we were in our first lockdown?

The very bike that we had so many plans for and that we enjoyed every time we took it out, all those months ago?

If you haven’t, then it’s time to dig out your lycra jersey, and get ready for a few weeks of pedalling around the roads of West Cork.

For the next few weeks I’m not going to talk about makes of bikes, components or cycling gear but instead I’m going to focus on why cycling is one of the best forms of exercise that you can do. Basically all you need is a bike that works mechanically, tyres that are pumped and a cycling helmet which is vital. Plan your route and away you go.

If you are cautious on the safety aspect then throw the bike in your boot and drive to your desired location. You can do this until you are used to traffic.

Routes

We are blessed with choices of cycling routes here in West Cork. Main roads, back roads or boreens – the choice is yours. Hit the hills and gradients, stay on the flats or just ride around the coast line. It’s entirely up to you where you want to go, for how long, at what speed…just get back in the saddle!