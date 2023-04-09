FITNESS: The dangers of overtraining

IMAGINE the scenario: you’re feeling tired, irritated and not yourself; you have to push yourself out the door to training and you don’t enjoy it when you’re there.

I’ve seen these signs a million times in my clinic, and it’s not that you are losing interest in whatever your chosen sport is but that you’re overtraining.

People come in suffering from muscle strain or complete fatigue. They hope that some soft tissue work will do the trick but it’s bigger than that. It’s because an athlete doesn’t adequately recover from months of repetitive intense training. I admire people who train hard to succeed in their sport but when you have to drag yourself out of bed in the morning, feel tired throughout the day and your performance declines each time you train then you have to heed the signs.

Some side effects of overtraining are frequent injury, decreased motivation, mood changes, inability to relax and poor performance.

Don’t be confused though: overtraining is not going hard in a session, excessively sweating during training or feeling stiff and sore in your muscles the following day. Overtraining is more about an accumulation of months and months of hard training, and it must be taken seriously before you suffer from complete physical and emotional burnout.

The solution is rest, and more rest. Take a week off, take a fortnight off. Give yourself a chance to recover, and when your feel rejuvenated then you can gradually go again.

