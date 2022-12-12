FITNESS: Step up to the challenge of getting fit

BY Paudie O’Donovan

WHEN we practice exercises at home we’re not necessarily going to build super strong muscles. It just means the action becomes easier when we actually have to do the movement in our day-to-day business.

We’ll be able to do them with ease and won’t really have to think about it. By this I mean the muscles that are exercised become stronger and more pliable when we walk, step up or down, hinge or squat. Finding strength in these muscles no longer becomes an issue. Something we do numerous times each day are step ups. We do them going in and out the door if you have a step there, up and down off a ladder and if you have a stairs in your house, after all who knows how many times you climb up and down while going about your chores. When we step up on something whether it’s a step or a box in the gym the muscles we use are predominately glutes, quads, hamstrings and calves. We also use some of our core muscles. In fact walking upstairs targets the same muscles as squatting and lunging so if you’re not a fan of those exercises then hit the stairs.

Step ups

To practice a step up I’d use maybe two steps of the stairs rather than just a single one.

Stand up straight in front of the steps and hold onto the bannister with one hand.

Lift your left knee and place your foot on the high step.

Now transfer your weight directly up.

When you’ve completed the repetition then step back down and repeat.

Do it 12 times (six on each leg).

Do it once or twice a day for six weeks and notice the difference.