FITNESS: Say yes to the right choices

WHEN trying to embrace a healthy lifestyle it’s a case of balancing up the ‘no’ and the ‘yes’ and how you react to what comes your way every day.

That might mean it’s a no to going out for a meal at night if you already had a big lunch that day; or no to going the pub, if it’s the third night in a row.

But it could be a yes, to going the gym if you haven’t been in a while; or a yes to going for a walk after work even though it’s raining outside.

It’s all about making the right decision at the right time to build a healthy lifestyle. A healthy lifestyle has many benefits not only for the body, but for the mind.

By choosing a healthy lifestyle you’ll cut down on eating junk food and you’ll save money cutting down on your smoking or by stopping smoking altogether.

You can spend this cash on something that you always wanted to purchase but didn’t previously have the funds for. You’ll also prevent yourself from risk of illness and disease.

Here’s what I recommend for a healthy lifestyle:

Limit unhealthy foods

Try to maintain your body weight

Cut out stress

Stay well hydrated

Exercise regularly

Reduce screen time

Get sufficient sleep - maybe use an app to track it

Living a healthier lifestyle is by far the right decision, strive to say yes to the right choices and a firm no to what will hold you back.

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist

specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility.

