FITNESS: Hydration is crucial when temperatures start to soar

THERE’S no need to go abroad on holidays when the weather is this good.

But it means we have to constantly drink and hydrate. Water, water and more water is the way to go.

Many sporting activities including the GAA season are in full swing so hydration is so important.

Don’t worry about drinking too much – if you over hydrate, you’ll pass it out but it’s better to be hydrated than being dehydrated.

Drinking the correct amount of fluid is crucial when it comes to performance. If you tire sooner than you expect in a match or training session, or you can’t make those runs it’s likely because you are dehydrated. We’re right in the heart of club championship at every level.

We have to take responsibility and drink the right fluids at the right times.

That is litres of water throughout the day, isotonic drinks before and during a match or training and maybe a protein drink after the session.

