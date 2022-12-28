I DON’T want to be a kill joy at Christmas but it’s important we find a balance over the next week or two. In other words, let’s try to be sensible about the season and a find a plan that works.

A half an hour walk around the block each day will do the trick to counteract all the additional calories we’re consuming, and so rightly, enjoying. Get your exercise done in the morning after you’ve done all your chores or during your lunch break when you have some spare time.

The bigger picture here is Christmas will come and go, and you don’t want to left with a mountain to climb, and excess kgs to lose, at the start of the new year.

That’s where balance comes in.

By all means take your foot off the gas but don’t completely stop … have a plan, eat and drink your fill, leave the guilt at the door, and make sure to have the best Christmas ever.

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility. He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen. Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618