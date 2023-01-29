FITNESS: Get into the swing of dynamic stretching

By PAUDIE O'DONOVAN

COACHING and strength/conditioning training formats have changed a lot over the last few decades.

It has gone from warming-up using static stretching to more dynamic movements. A dynamic movement is the way we move from one location to another using our body and muscles. It’s about movement and the way we perform that movement.

Dynamic stretching eliminates excess force where active stretching does not. Dynamic stretches should be used as part of your warm up routine before an athletic event whether it’s competitive or not. If you use dynamic movement as your warm up then try to do it for five to 10 minutes so you warm up correctly. I personally find a balance of static and dynamic stretches a great way to warm up the muscles, ligaments and tendons before I gym, run or cycle.

The most common dynamic movements are: walking knee to chest; heel to rear jog; straight leg kick; back-pedal to jog; wall leg swings and lunge walk with twist.

Dynamic wall leg swing

• Start by setting up next to a wall or surface that you can hold onto

• Place your hand on the wall or worktop (or tree!)

• Lift your inside leg off the ground

• Swing your leg forward while keeping your knee straight and toes at the top

• Now swing your leg back down

• Repeat 10 times, turn around and do the other leg 10 times.

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility.

He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen (fully registered with Laya health insurance).

Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618