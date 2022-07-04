FITNESS: Eat correctly to repair your body after a cycle

By Paudie O’Donovan, Neuromuscular Physical Therapist

IT’S inevitable that if you use a muscle, it will respond and adapt.

The more you use them the more powerful they get. So the more you cycle the stronger your legs and body become.

The resistance element of cycling means that it just doesn’t burn fat, it also builds muscle particularly your quads, glutes, hamstrings and calves.

The muscle you gain is leaner than fat and people with a higher percentage of muscle burn more calories when they exercise even when their sedentary.

The other good thing about cycling a couple of times a week is burning unwanted weight and body fat.

It basically means you can eat what you like once you get down to your desired number on the scales.

In an hour cycling you could burn between 300-450 calories depending on your intensity, so that gives you a license to treat yourself to a bigger breakfast or midday snack.

My advice is if you are going on a long two to three hour spin is to weigh yourself before you go, drink and eat correctly while on the cycle and then weigh yourself when you get back.

If there’s a substantial decrease then you need to replace that amount with clean food and water.

The most important meals are post training when you need proteins and certain carbs so you repair and recover properly.

Paudie O’Donovan is a Neuromuscular Physical Therapist

specialising in pain relief and improvement of mobility/flexibility.

He runs a Sports Injury Clinic in Skibbereen

Follow him on Facebook, Instagram or contact him on 086-2339618