FITNESS: Cycling is an efficient way to lose body fat

BY PAUDIE O"DONOVAN

EVERY time we move we use energy. Our bodies burn calories to create this energy so in theory each time we cycle or exercise we’re burning a higher number of calories.

If we don’t replace these calories, we lose weight so here’s where we need to be careful. If it’s weight loss we want then we eat negatively. If we want to maintain our body weight then we eat neutrally and if we’re trying to put on weight then we eat positively.

Regardless of what your need is, it’s always good to chose clean food at the right time. To lose weight you should still eat five to six times a day just smaller portions and to maintain body weight then common sense size portions will do the trick. If you’re trying to put on weight or gain lean muscle it doesn’t mean you have to stuff yourself with burgers and chips, it just means you should eat a little more carbs.

That’s the beauty of cycling two to three times a week. Cycling constantly burns unwanted body fat off all parts of your body and not just your waist.

The statistic is a female generally burns 1,500 calories a day and a male 2,500 calories. A three-hour cycle at the weekend with your cycling friends probably burns 1,000-1,200 calories and it will be hard to replace them all.

I once did a 24-hour cycle and burnt 12,000 calories. I was actually eating for days after trying to replace them all!