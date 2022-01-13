FITNESS: Commitment is key to any new year plan

Fitness with Paudie O’Donovan, Neuromuscular Physical Therapist

New Year’s resolutions are in full swing and people are trying their best.

But to make sure your plan goes according to plan you have to lock it down, and commit.

One way to ensure commitment is to enlist a work out partner. It’s easy to leave yourself down and give yourself a night off if it’s too cold or too wet for a walk. But this bailout might not be an option if you’ve already made plans with someone else. It’s a motivational tool in itself.

There’s a lot of key words out there like dedication, discipline, inspiration and the like, but they only work if you’re going to commit. Whether it’s an exercise plan or a food plan to lose weight, once you commit to something for three to four weeks then it becomes a little easier and will soon become a habit.

You wouldn’t believe the amount of people I’ve spoke to over the last week and a bit who have said they can’t wait to get back to routine, to get back to walking, running, golfing, swimming or fitness classes. They miss it and their bodies miss it.

Our brains crave structured exercise. It loves the feeling it gets when the endorphins are released after an activity. Combine this with good clean food and there’s no stopping you. Eating clean makes you feel better anyway not to mention exercising. The weight that sneaked on during the Christmas will fall off you over a four to six week plan and you’ll start to feel great. You must need to commit.

